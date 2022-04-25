Ukrainian Women Raped Before Being Killed by Russian Forces, Coroners Say
DEPRAVED
Evidence is mounting that some Ukrainian women have been raped before being killed by Russian forces. Forensic doctor Vladyslav Pirovskyi, whose team has been examining about 15 bodies a day, many of them severely mutilated and disfigured, told The Guardian that autopsies on residents from Bucha, Irpin, and Borodianka had produced “a few cases which suggest that these women had been raped before being shot to death.” A foreign coroner told the Guardian: “We are collecting evidence in a few cases of women we believe had been raped before being murdered.” There have been multiple allegations of rape by Russian forces; in one of the most disturbing cases, in Bucha, 25 women were kept in a basement and systematically raped by the invading forces. The Ukrainian president said last week that hundreds of women had been raped by Russian soldiers.