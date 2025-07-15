Ukrainians Praise ‘Agent Melania’ for Turning Trump Against Putin

Ukrainians have praised “undercover agent” Melania Trump for convincing her husband to turn against Putin following his apparent change of heart on Russia.

Following a series of failed peace talks between the U.S. and Russia, Trump admitted during a press conference on Monday that it was his wife who played a key role in pointing out the duplicity of the Russian president, who has repeatedly embarrassed the White House by saying one thing and doing another.

“I go home, I tell the first lady: I spoke with Vladimir today. We had a wonderful conversation,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “She said: Really? Another city was just hit.”

He added: “We thought we had a deal numerous times. I get home, I’d say, ‘First Lady, I had the most wonderful talk with Vladimir. I think we’re finished.’ And then I’d turn on the television or she’ll say to me one time, ‘Well that’s strange because they just bombed a nursing home.’”

The revelation sent ripples throughout certain sections of pro-Ukrainian social media, and shortly after the announcement an X user posted a picture of “Agent Melania Trumpenko” wearing a wide-brimmed hat and a jacket emblazoned with the logo of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Similar pictures soon emerged of the first lady wearing Ukrainian combat fatigues and draped in its blue and yellow flag.

Agent Melania Trumpenko pic.twitter.com/rVzf6tJfvJ — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) July 14, 2025

“Lots of love for Melania Trump on Ukrainian social media tonight,” posted current affairs magazine Business Ukraine, accompanied by a meme of three cartoon characters presenting her with a Ukrainian hat, while user Ernő Buzás quipped “Melania singlehandedly doing more for Ukraine than the entire GOP.”

“Melania Trump being the one to help prevent a complete abandonment of Ukraine from this admin is not what I expected but also tracks exactly with how Trump makes decisions,” quipped another user, referring to an oft-cited adage on social media that Trump tends to parrot the opinions of the last person who spoke to him.

Although the Slovenian-born first lady tends to keep her political views out of the public eye, the interjection is not the first time she has spoken in support of Ukraine. During Russia’s initial invasion in 2022 she implored her followers to donate to the Red Cross, claiming the suffering of innocent people was “heartbreaking and horrific” and that her “thoughts and prayers are with the Ukrainian people.”

Lots of love for Melania Trump on Ukrainian social media tonight pic.twitter.com/rj9CJ4VIzz — Business Ukraine mag (@Biz_Ukraine_Mag) July 14, 2025

Following the latest setback with Putin, Trump reportedly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky if his country’s military was able to hit Moscow and St. Petersburg with missiles in order to make Russia “feel the pain.”