UK’s Boris Johnson Says ‘Realistic’ That Russia Could Win War
CRYSTAL BALL
Boris Johnson thinks Russia has a very “realistic possibility” of winning the war in Ukraine despite recent losses. The British Prime Minister made the comment on a state visit to India on Friday where he was photographed on a bulldozer used to destroy Muslim homes. Johnson also offered ending tanks to Poland so they could send their own military hardware across the border to Ukraine, essentially back-filling supplies to keep the UK from sending its tanks directly into the non-NATO country. When asked by reporters what he thought about Ukraine’s chances to win the war, he said he worried Russia was grinding them down. “The sad thing is that that is a realistic possibility, yes of course... the situation is, I’m afraid, unpredictable at this stage.”