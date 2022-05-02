CHEAT SHEET
Ulta Beauty Sends Out Extremely Tone-Deaf Email Promo About Kate Spade
Makeup emporium Ulta Beauty has been slammed for sending out an email promotion that callously referenced the death of designer Kate Spade. The promo offered shoppers a bundled deal in collaboration with Spade’s accessory line; the offer read, “Come hang with Kate Spade and get $15 off.” The marketing approach egregiously overlooked the nature of Spade’s 2018 suicide. TMZ reports that though recipients of the email have taken to Twitter with shock, Ulta has yet to respond for comment.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741