Ultimate Nepo Baby Meghan McCain Slams Fellow Nepo Baby

Self-declared “nepo baby” Meghan McCain slammed 19-year-old Violet Affleck for making a plea for clean air initiatives, claiming the teenager’s remarks are “why people hate nepo babies so much.”

McCain directed her comment at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s daughter on Wednesday with an X post that she swiftly deleted in a matter of minutes, Entertainment Weekly reports.

She reposted her comments on Thursday. “Every single thing about all of this is why people hate nepo babies so much.”

The 40-year-old daughter of the late Senator John McCain has complained about the plight of “nepo babies” several times over the years, but had a very different energy for Affleck’s daughter. McCain uses the “nepo baby” term to describe herself in her X bio.

Everything about all of this is why everyone hates nepo babies so much. https://t.co/oam6KsLKpZ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 25, 2025

McCain’s comments were in response to the college freshman’s speech advocating for initiatives to prevent the symptoms of long COVID.

“We are told by leaders across the board that we are the future,” Affleck said in her remarks, “But when it comes to the ongoing pandemic, our present is being stolen right in front of our eyes.”

She revealed last year that she contracted a “post-viral condition” in 2019.

“Medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses,” Affleck said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown that into sharper relief.”

She delivered her speech at the UN while wearing an N95 mask and has often been pictured masked over the years.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 18: Violet Affleck and Jennifer Garner are seen on May 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

McCain insisted that her fellow nepo baby had “no business speaking at the UN” and “what she’s speaking about is patently absurd.”

Defending her comments Thursday, McCain posted again to X, “Some journalists are clutching their pearls mad I called Violet Affleck a nepo baby.”

She continued, “Say whatever you want about me, my parents would have NEVER been okay with me speaking in front of the United Nations at 19 about a health issue I had no background, training or experience in.” McCain, as a commentator and former co-host on The View, has built a career on discussing various issues without specific expertise.

Meghan McCain was a co-host on The View from 2017 to 2021 with Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines. Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

“Having famous parents is a double edged sword and if you’re going to put yourself out there, you gotta take the heat (as I have always done),” she added, declaring it was her “right” to think that “anyone advocating that I mask my kids all day in 2025″ is “insane.”