Ultimate Nepo Baby Outed as Trump’s Secret $130 Million Donor

The anonymous donor who gifted $130 million to fund American troop salaries is a reclusive heir to one of the wealthiest banking families in U.S. history.

Timothy Mellon, a descendant of the Gilded Age industrialist Andrew Mellon, was identified by The New York Times as the mystery man who gave a rare multi-million dollar gift to the Pentagon.

Mellon donated millions to groups that supported Trump’s 2024 campaign, including a one-time gift of $50 million to a PAC backing Trump—one of the most significant single donations of the election cycle. He also donated to groups supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. before the Kennedy scion pulled out of the presidential race.

Timothy Mellon in 1981. Few photographs of the billionaire exist in the public domain. Uncredited/AP

Trump, 79, has described Mellon as a “great American citizen.” His Pentagon gift was used to pay American troops amid the government shutdown—despite being far too little to cover the entire military payroll.

There were concerns among Democrats that the mystery donor—and others who may follow suit, as the shutdown’s end does not appear imminent—may have been part of a foreign government. Mellon, 83, was born in Virginia and studied at Yale, but much of his personal life is private.

Mellon’s grandfather was the longtime Treasury Secretary Andrew W. Mellon, who served from 1921 to 1932 under presidents Warren G. Harding, Calvin Coolidge, and Herbert Hoover. Andrew was the son of Thomas Mellon, who founded Mellon Bank, which made his family filthy rich for generations.

The Pentagon donor’s grandfather, Andrew Mellon, stands between presidents Calvin Coolidge (left) and Herbert Hoover (right) in 1924. Keystone/Getty Images

The donor’s dad, Paul Mellon, was a breeder of thoroughbred racehorses who benefited from the family’s banking riches. By 1957, when Fortune published its first list of the wealthiest Americans, it estimated that Paul Mellon, his sister, and his two cousins were among the top eight wealthiest people in the United States.

Timothy Mellon’s cousin, Matthew Mellon, was an early crypto investor who struggled with drug addiction. He died in Mexico in 2018, aged 54, just before checking himself into rehab in Mexico. He was married and divorced to Jimmy Choo co-founder Tamara Mellon, who once wrote that she was “snorting her way through alpine ranges of cocaine” in her marriage to the Mellon heir.

Jimmy Choo founder Tamara Mellon and Matthew Mellon in 2003. The couple was married between 2000 and 2005. Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

“He’s a great gentleman,” Trump said of Timothy Mellon, who appears to be more clean-cut than his younger cousin. “He’s a great patriot. He’s obviously a very substantial man, and he contributed $130 million toward the military in order to make up any difference. So he wanted to see the military get paid.”

The president insisted Friday that Mellon did not want to be identified, but he did say that the donation came from a “friend.” Pentagon officials have declined to confirm Mellon was behind the gift, but said it was accepted by its “general gift acceptance authority.”

Trump expressed shock that someone would give so generously without wanting credit.

“In the world of politics, you want your name mentioned,” Trump said. “He doesn’t.”

President Donald Trump has been criticized for focusing on his new White House ballroom—and demolishing the East Wing of the White House—instead of pushing for the government to be reopened. Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The donation, while significant, is a drop in the bucket for funding the U.S. military, which has 1.3 million service members. If each soldier were to receive a portion of the anonymous gift, they would receive about $100 each.

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons, a member of the Senate Appropriations panel, said American troops should not be funded by anything other than public funds.

“Using anonymous donations to fund our military raises troubling questions of whether our own troops are at risk of literally being bought and paid for by foreign powers,” the lawmaker from Connecticut said.

Republicans and Democrats have each jostled to pin the government shutdown—the result of a budget impasse in the Senate—on the other party.

While both sides have played politics, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has stepped in to make sure that the 35,000+ American troops in his country do not work without pay.

“The federal government will initiate an unscheduled expenditure to ensure that October salaries are paid on time,” a German government spokesperson said.

President Donald Trump has ordered Pete Hegseth to find funds within the Pentagon to keep troops paid. JIM WATSON/JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Stateside, Trump has ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to use any means necessary to get troops paid. Other federal workers, like TSA agents and air traffic controllers, continue to work without a paycheck—and even some have resorted to working gig jobs, like Uber, to get by.