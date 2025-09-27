Ultra-Conservative GOP Rep Busted for Child Porn

Former South Carolina state lawmaker Robert John “RJ” May III has agreed to plead guilty to distributing child sexual abuse material. Prosecutors say May used the screen name “joebidennnn69″ on the social media site Kik as he exchanged 220 images of very young children being abused over a period of five days in spring 2024. The 38-year-old Republican, who is married with two children, served the 88th District from November 2020 until his resignation last month. He faces 20 years in prison for each of the five counts he is charged with. In addition, he must register as a sex offender and could possibly be fined a maximum of $250,000. The former lawmaker, who does not have a legal degree, represented himself in court. May was the main driver of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus, a splinter group of conservative Republicans who shunned party moderates. During a debate on transgender care for minors on the House floor in January 2024, May argued that: “We as legislators have an obligation to ensure that our children have no harm done to them.”