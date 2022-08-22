Ultra Rare Ferrari 410 Sport Spider Raced by Carroll Shelby Sells for $22M
HOT WHEELS
A 1955 red Ferrari 410 Sport Spider driven by some of the biggest names in motor racing history has sold at auction for $22 million. The outrageous car—sold by RM Sotheby’s in Monterey, California—is one of a handful designed and built by Sergio Scaglietti and is one of just two 410 Sports equipped with a Ferrari-built 24-spark plug 4.9-liter V-12. Carroll Shelby, who is best remembered for his enduring Ford designs, won eight races and secured another 10 podium finishes driving the car in the 1956 and 1957 seasons. On its fuel tank, Shelby wrote: “Mr. Ferrari told me that this was the best Ferrari he ever built.” In its description of the vehicle, the auction house said it was “one of the most significant purpose-built Ferrari ‘big block’ sports-racing prototypes from the 1950s” and “among the most successful of all even-numbered sports racing Ferraris.”