    1

    Ultra Rare Hissing Mushroom Returns to Texas

    CHORIOACTIS GEASTER

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Chorioactis geaster.

    Inks Lake State Park

    Chorioactis geaster, an exceedingly rare fungus only found in two U.S. states and Japan, recently re-emerged in Texas’ Inks Lake State Park, Texas Parks and Wildlife announced on Tuesday. Known locally as the Texas star mushroom, the fungus can expand to release a cloud of harmless spores and produce a hissing noise. The official mushroom of Texas had been spotted earlier this year at the same park; rare sightings in Texas and Oklahoma make the Chorioactis geaster one of the rarest mushrooms in the world.

