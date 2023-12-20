CHEAT SHEET
Ultra Rare Hissing Mushroom Returns to Texas
CHORIOACTIS GEASTER
Chorioactis geaster, an exceedingly rare fungus only found in two U.S. states and Japan, recently re-emerged in Texas’ Inks Lake State Park, Texas Parks and Wildlife announced on Tuesday. Known locally as the Texas star mushroom, the fungus can expand to release a cloud of harmless spores and produce a hissing noise. The official mushroom of Texas had been spotted earlier this year at the same park; rare sightings in Texas and Oklahoma make the Chorioactis geaster one of the rarest mushrooms in the world.