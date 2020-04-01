Ultraviolet Baths, Disinfecting Saunas: How Science Is Saving Docs by Saving Their Gear

The health-care workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 are pleading for more masks and protective gear to save them from the virus. Companies are cranking up production but there’s still not enough to go around yet.

Fortunately, researchers in Ohio and Nebraska have come up with new ways to let doctors and nurses safely reuse the gear they have with new disinfection procedures. One uses a vapor form of hydrogen peroxide to kill any lingering COVID-19, and another bathes them in virus-frying ultraviolet radiation. So how do these systems work and how many masks can they clean up?

