UMass Warns of TikTok Booze Trend After 28 Ambulances Were Called to Parties
CHEERS!
A TikTok drinking trend spiraled out of control as University of Massachusetts students geared up for St. Patrick’s Day, with 28 emergency vehicles showing up to off-campus parties on Saturday. Students reportedly loaded up jugs called “BORGs,” or “blackout rage gallons” for the “Blarney Blackout,” an annual unofficial event dedicated to the Irish holiday. The trendy drink is half water, half vodka, enhanced by caffeine and a splash of powdered electrolytes, according to NBC News. So many emergency calls were made that the Amherst Fire Department had to seek help from some neighboring agencies, according to officials. University officials reported two arrests for underage drinking and said this was their first knowledge of a widespread “BORG” event.