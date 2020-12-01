‘Umbrella Academy,’ ‘Juno’ Star Elliot Page Announces, ‘I Am Trans’
‘WON’T BE SILENT’
Elliot Page, star of popular productions including The Umbrella Academy and an Oscar-nominated turn in Juno, announced to fans Monday that he is trans.
In a post on Instagram, the actor expressed joy and gratitude at being able to make such an announcement—and thanked the trans community “for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.”
“I feel lucky to be writing this,” Page wrote. “To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”
At the same time, he added that making this announcement gives him understandable fear of discrimination and violence. Citing the discrimination and violence trans people, especially those who are Black and Latinx face, Page addressed the politicians “who work to criminalize trans health care and deny our right to exist,” writing, “you have blood on your hands... Enough is enough. You aren’t being ‘canceled,’ you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won’t be silent in the face of your attacks.”
“I love that I am trans,” Page wrote. “And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”