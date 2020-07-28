‘Umbrella Man’ Who Smashed Windows in Minneapolis Is a White Supremacist Member of Hell’s Angels: Police

Read it at Star Tribune
Police suspect the masked man dubbed the “Umbrella Man” who smashed the windows of an auto parts store in Minneapolis in a viral video is a white supremacist member of the biker gang Hell’s Angels. Officials say the man’s actions in smashing the windows set off a series of events that led previously peaceful protests to turn violent. Police say they have identified the man, but they have not yet filed charges. “Until the actions of the person your affiant has been calling ‘Umbrella man,’ the protests had been relatively peaceful,” a search warrant affidavit read. “The actions of this person created an atmosphere of hostility and tension. Your affiant believes that this individual’s sole aim was to incite violence.”