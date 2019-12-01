U.N. Chief: Planet is at ‘Point of No Return’ Ahead of Climate Summit in Spain

Read it at Associated Press
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Sunday that the world’s efforts to stop climate change were a failure. Speaking ahead of a two-week climate summit that kicks off in Madrid on Monday, the U.N. chief called the measures enacted to this point “utterly inadequate” and that the global warming could soon pass the “point of no return.” The COP25 summit will bring together delegates from 200 countries who signed onto the Paris climate accord in 2015, which President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of this year. Guterres blamed a lack of political will on the dire state and called on young people to be the change makers. “The point of no return is no longer over the horizon,” Guterres told reporters Sunday. “It is in sight and hurtling toward us.”