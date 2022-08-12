UN Demands Demilitarized Zone Around Ukrainian Nuclear Plant After More Shelling
ON THE BRINK
After Russia and Ukraine once again blamed each other for incredibly dangerous explosions at Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, the United Nations has called for a demilitarized zone to be set up around the site to pull all of Europe back from the brink of an atomic disaster. Russian troops would be made to leave the Zaporizhzhia plant—which they’ve been using as a military base since seizing it from Ukrainian control—under the plan, which was advocated by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday. “The facility must not be used as part of any military operation,” Guterres said in a statement Thursday. “Instead, urgent agreement is needed at a technical level on a safe perimeter of demilitarization to ensure the safety of the area.” Ukraine’s Energoatom said the complex was hit five times on Thursday, including close to a space in the complex where radioactive material is stored. Russian state media reported that Ukrainian shelling hit the plant twice.