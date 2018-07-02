UN: More Than 270,000 Syrians Fled After Government Attacked Rebels

Read it at CNN
The United Nations Refugee Agency believes that more than 270,000 Syrians have fled their homes in the past two weeks, following a renewed government attack on rebel forces. CNN reports that about 6.2 million Syrians have been displaced, and 6.3 million have left the country, since the conflict began in 2011. The current exodus was sparked when the Russian-backed government sought to retake the Daraa province from both terror groups and the “Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army,” in an effort that killed 200 people in the first week. Although neighboring Jordan and Israel have offered resources and care to fleeing Syrians, CNN adds, neither country will accept refugees.