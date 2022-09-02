UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief Says Integrity of Ukraine Zaporizhzhia Plant Has Been ‘Violated’
ON THE BRINK
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency on Thursday said the “physical integrity” of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been “violated several times.” Rafael Grossi, who led a team of inspectors on a perilous mission to the Russian-occupied plant, spoke out about his fears of the rising chances of a nuclear accident due to continued shelling at the site. “It is obvious that the plant and physical integrity of the plant has been violated several times,” Grossi said. “I worried, I worry, and I will continue to be worried about the plant.” He added that the situation had become “more predictable” after the visit, with his team set to remain in the area “until Sunday or Monday.” The team’s initial approach to the plant was delayed for several hours by yet more shelling near the site.