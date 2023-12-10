CHEAT SHEET
    U.N. Secretary-General Won’t ‘Give Up’ Pursuing Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

    WE’LL KEEP TRYING

    Corbin Bolies

    Media Reporter

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers an address during the opening session of the Doha Forum

    Salim Matramkot/AFP via Getty

    The United Nations Security-General António Guterres said on Sunday that he would not “give up” pursuing a humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas following their nine-day truce earlier this month—and failed attempts at securing one through the U.N. “I urged the Security Council to press to avert a humanitarian catastrophe and I reiterated my appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared,” Guterres said at the Doha Forum, according to Reuters. “Regrettably, the Security Council failed to do it, but that does not make it less necessary.” Various U.N. agencies have highlighted the plight of Palestinians in Gaza since the conflict’s outbreak, with one dedicated to Palestinian refugees demanding one “if we want to put an end to hell on earth right now in Gaza.”

