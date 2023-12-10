U.N. Secretary-General Won’t ‘Give Up’ Pursuing Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
WE’LL KEEP TRYING
The United Nations Security-General António Guterres said on Sunday that he would not “give up” pursuing a humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas following their nine-day truce earlier this month—and failed attempts at securing one through the U.N. “I urged the Security Council to press to avert a humanitarian catastrophe and I reiterated my appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared,” Guterres said at the Doha Forum, according to Reuters. “Regrettably, the Security Council failed to do it, but that does not make it less necessary.” Various U.N. agencies have highlighted the plight of Palestinians in Gaza since the conflict’s outbreak, with one dedicated to Palestinian refugees demanding one “if we want to put an end to hell on earth right now in Gaza.”