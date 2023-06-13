Unabomber Ted Kaczynski Hanged Himself in Prison: Report
CAUSE OF DEATH
Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, committed suicide by hanging himself in his prison cell, according to a 911 call obtained by TMZ. The 81-year-old was found dead in a federal prison medical center Saturday morning, and an official called emergency services with reports of “a guy that was hanging.” Kaczynski was left with serious neck injuries and a deformed trachea, sources with direct knowledge told TMZ, and rigor mortis began to impact his limbs. He was serving four life sentences after killing three people and injuring dozens more in a series of 16 bombings spanning nearly two decades. Other reports confirm the Unabomber died by suicide, but the official cause of death has yet to be released awaiting the autopsy results. Months before his trial in 1998, Kaczynski reportedly “attempted to hang himself with his own underwear” and was placed on suicide watch.