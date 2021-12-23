CHEAT SHEET
79-Year-Old Unabomber Moved to Prison Medical Facility
The man known as the ‘Unabomber’ has been transferred to a federal prison medical facility in North Carolina known for treating inmates with significant health problems, according to The Washington Post. Ted Kaczynski, 79, had previously spent more than two decades in a federal Supermax prison in Colorado, where he was serving multiple life sentences for killing three people and injuring many more in an extended campaign of mail bombings that stretched on for 17 years. A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Kaczynski was transferred to FMC Butner, the medical facility, on Dec. 14, but declined to provide details on his condition.