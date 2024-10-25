Politics

Unapologetic Donald Trump Says He Is the Exact ‘Opposite’ of Hitler

“It just couldn’t be further from the truth,” Trump insisted.

If Donald Trump‘s word is any good, then he’s the “opposite” of Adolph Hitler.

That’s what he told Fox News Thursday, after his former chief of staff, John Kelly, joined the growing list of Trump’s top former White House officials who say he’s unfit to lead due to his fascist ambitions.

“He made a statement that I am like Hitler... It just couldn’t be further from the truth. It’s just the opposite, actually,” he said to Fox reporter Bill Melugin, along with more smears of the man whom he appointed.

Trump continued speaking right after that, but Fox News' Special Report didn’t air his additional comments.

Trump Rages at John Kelly for Revealing He Loves Hitler

Donald Trump and John Kelly

Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, also made a sweeping claim in the former president’s defense.

“Everything that John Kelly said is not true,” Vance said during a rally in Michigan.

Vance, who never worked in the Trump administration, also claimed that there were “multiple eyewitnesses” who disputed Kelly‘s account. He didn’t specify who.

Meanwhile, Democrats have been emphasizing Kelly’s “fascist” description of Trump, who has called for jailing critics and shutting down news stations he dislikes.

Both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama have warned of what a second Trump administration would entail, with the two stressing the issue during a joint appearance in Georgia Thursday.

