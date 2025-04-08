Unapologetic Jessica Simpson Vows to Keep Drinking Snake Sperm

RFK Jr. Announces His Plan to Change Fluoride Policy
Big Day for Dentists
It’s happening: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to direct the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to stop recommending fluoride in drinking water. The health secretary has been staunchly against fluoride since his own presidential campaign, claiming that it is “an industrial waste” linked to bone cancer and IQ loss, amongst other ailments. While Kennedy can’t directly order the end of fluoride himself, he can direct the CDC to stop recommending it. Just last week, Utah banned fluoride, a mineral that helps reduce cavities, from public water; a move many other states may echo after RFK Jr.’s decision. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also announced a review of “new scientific information” over the safety of fluoride in water. RFK Jr. told the Associated Press his plans to stop recommending fluoride after a speech in Salt Lake City, Utah. He has praised the state as being a leader of his MAHA mantra. “I’m very, very proud of this state for being the first state to ban it, and I hope many more will,” he said, according to the outlet.
