Unarmed Security Guard Took On Las Vegas Killer Stephen Paddock

LAS VEGAS — Jesus Campos had no firearm when he found Stephen Paddock and approached his room on the 32rd floor of Mandalay Bay on Sunday night.

Paddock, who had rigged cameras in the hallway and on the peephole of the door, saw Campos coming and fired through the door, hitting him in the leg, said Dave Hickey, president of the International Union, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America. The union represents Campos and hundreds of security guards at Mandalay Bay.

When Campos was hit, he radioed casino dispatch and told him his location — and Paddock’s.

“We received information via their dispatch center...that helped us locate where this individual was sequestered,” Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters Tuesday.

Police officers who subsequently approached the room received gunfire and backed off until SWAT responded, Lombardo said.

“We would not have engaged this individual in the time lapse we did without their assistance,” Lombardo later added.

Paddock had somehow blocked stairwell doors leading to the hallway outside of his room, Hickey said, meaning Campos had to take the elevator on his quest to find the source of the gunfire that was killing dozens below. The door to the room itself was also barricaded, Campos found when he tried to open it, just before the bullets came through the door.

About an hour after Paddock quit firing, a SWAT team gained entry to the suite by blowing the doors off with explosives. Paddock was found dead inside from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Without Campos' action, the mass murderer’s rampage that killed 58 people could have been even more deadly.

Hickey lauded Campos’ bravery on Wednesday afternoon.

“I think we need to recognize the position that these officers hold,” Hickey said. “Security professionals in those kind of venues—whether it’s a bank or a hotel or Disney World—I’m telling you that I don’t think that our officers are recognized enough for the valuable role that they play in protecting property, people and even the nation.”

Campos was struck in the right leg where the bullet remains, Hickey said, and will be removed by surgery at a later date. Campos was well enough to try to leave the hospital not long after the shooting, but was kept there by staff and police who wanted to monitor his injury and interview him about his ordeal.

“We just want to make sure that Mr. Campos and all of our officers are recognized for what they do every day, which is protect people,” Hickey said.

On any given shift, 17 of 200 officers at the hotel complex are armed, Hickey said. Campos likely just had a nightstick, useless against a man who had a military-grade arsenal at his disposal.