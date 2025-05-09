UNC Says Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend, 24, Welcome at Football Practice
The University of North Carolina has been forced to deny reports that Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, had been banned from its football facilities. Former ESPN reporter Pablo Torre claimed she was no longer welcome at UNC over concerns that her domineering nature and influence over the former Patriots coach, 72, had become a cause for concern. “Two sources at the University of North Carolina tell me a decision was made last week by the higher-ups inside the athletic department … and that decision was that Jordon Hudson is no longer allowed in the football building,” Torre said on his podcast, Pablo Torre Finds Out. “She is not allowed on the football field. Don’t think you’ll be hearing much from Jordon moving forward.” The University, however, quickly shut down the rumors with a statement: “While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University of Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities.” It also confirmed that “Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University.” Hudson made headlines in April with a now-infamous CBS interview in which she interrupted Belichick so many times that producers could not edit around the interjections; the final footage showed her interrupting Belichick as well as storming off set when she was asked to be quiet.