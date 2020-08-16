CHEAT SHEET
UNC Fraternity House Reports Coronavirus Cluster
A University of North Carolina Chapel Hill fraternity house has become the site of a coronavirus cluster, just one day after clusters of cases were reported elsewhere on the campus. At least five cases have been identified in the Sigma Nu fraternity at the university, each of whom is isolating and being monitored, and individuals who have come into contact with the affected individuals have been informed. The university had issued a letter to members of Greek life on campus August 7 over reports that students in fraternities and sororities had been holding large gatherings. The school has seen a total of 149 student coronavirus cases and 40 faculty cases since February.