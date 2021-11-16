Uncancellable Mel Gibson Reveals He Will Direct ‘Lethal Weapon 5’
UGH
Noted antisemite, racist, homophobe, and alleged domestic abuser Mel Gibson says he’s been tapped to helm the next Lethal Weapon installment by none other than the franchise’s previous director, Richard Donner—who can neither confirm nor deny it, having died earlier this year. Gibson, who starred in the first Lethal Weapon more than 30 years ago, confirmed the news at a fan event. Referencing Donner, Gibson said the director had told him, “‘Listen, kid, if I kick the bucket, you will do it.’ And I said: ‘Shut up.’ But he did indeed pass away.” It was unclear if Gibson, who allegedly called Winona Ryder an “oven-dodger” per the actress’ own account, would also star in the film.
Lethal Weapon 5, likely to be the series’ final chapter, will be produced by Donner’s wife. The project has been in limbo since Donner died at 91 in July. The news of Gibson’s turn in the Lethal Weapon director’s chair comes on the heels of last month’s announcement that he had signed on to star in a John Wick prequel TV series. Gibson, who was largely blacklisted in Hollywood after an infamous Malibu DUI arrest in 2006, bounced back in 2016 with Hacksaw Ridge, for which he received a 10-minute standing ovation in Venice and a Best Director nomination at the Oscars.