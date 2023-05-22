China Did Not Like Comedian Uncle Roger’s China Jokes
CRACKDOWN
Comedian Uncle Roger’s Chinese social media account appears to have been suspended after he published a clip making jokes about China. Nigel Ng, who is Malaysian, promoted online a stand-up special in which he interacts with an audience member who says they are from China. “Good country, good country, we have to say that now, correct?” Ng says. “All the phones listening.” He then speaks with other audience members who say they’re from Taiwan, telling them that the island isn’t a real country and that he hopes “one day you rejoin the motherland. One China!” On Monday, Ng’s Weibo account said he was banned from making new posts after “violating relevant laws and regulations.” The deplatforming comes as Chinese comedian Li Haoshi faces a police investigation for making a joke about stray dogs and the People’s Liberation Army.