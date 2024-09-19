‘Uncommitted’ Group Now Says It Won’t Endorse VP Kamala Harris
SWING AND A MISS
Kamala Harris is heading to Michigan for a virtual event with Oprah Winfrey, but she won’t receive an enthusiastic welcome in the battleground state from a group protesting U.S. support for Israel in Gaza. The nationwide Uncommitted National Movement, which was launched in the Great Lakes State, persuaded more than 100,000 Michigan voters to cast “uncommitted” ballots against Joe Biden in the primaries because of his backing for Israel. The organization has now announced it will not be endorsing Harris in the 2024 presidential election, the reason being the Democratic Party nominee’s alleged refusal to meet with Palestinian American families who have lost people in Gaza and alleged refusal to discuss an Israel arms embargo. “Vice President Harris’ unwillingness to shift on unconditional weapons policy or to even make a clear campaign statement in support of upholding existing U.S. and international human rights law has made it impossible for us to endorse her,” the group told the New York Times.