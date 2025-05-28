Get a Laguna Beach Glow With Kristin Cavallari’s Clean Skincare Line

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Uncommon Beauty is the skincare line within Uncommon James, Kristin Cavallari’s brand that also encompasses jewelry, fragrance, and home goods. Each product is a reflection of Cavallari’s excellent taste; from her public debut as the teen antagonist of MTV’s generation-defining reality show Laguna Beach, one of the OG internet-era influencers was born.

The Uncommon Beauty line of products boasts clean and effective ingredients with a ton of transparency. With every product, you can explore the full list of ingredients, complete with definitions and functions. While Kristin Cavallari’s glowy complexion is not guaranteed, I tried a few of the brand’s best-sellers and found there’s good reason to believe they’ll get you at least a few steps closer.

Koji Pads These were my absolute favorite of the bunch. Each jar contains 40 pre-soaked pads rich in ingredients like kojic acid (brightening), witch hazel (calming and toning), and willow bark (soothing). These are a perfect mid-day pick me up. I would swipe this on after splashing water on my face post-workout; my skin would instantly feel refreshed and visibility brighter. They have a light, herbal smell that I found really pleasant (naturally occurring, no added fragrance) – these are a must-add to gym bags. Buy At Uncommon Beauty $ 52

Retinol Alternative Retinol is a gold standard for skin renewal, helping cellular turnover to reduce the appearance of fine lines and discoloration. But it can be strong; even people who don’t typically have sensitive skin can find the sting of retinol too intense. This can slot right into your routine where you’d typically use retinol, after cleansing and before moisturizing. A combination of bakuchiol, argan oil, niacinamide, and bisabolol/ginger extract (the latter of which you can faintly smell) delivers a gentler, retinol-like experience without the burn. Buy At Uncommon Beauty $ 52

Intense Hydrating Mask This mask is rich and thick – when I first scooped some out, my “ooh” was unconscious and uncontrollable. In addition to a slew of all-star moisturizers like squalane, shea butter, glycerine, and cetearyl olivate, this mask also includes an AHA that helps renew skin. Personally, this AHA caused a rather strong tingling sensation when I first applied, so I shipped this off to my sister for her thoughts. While I found the burn intolerable, she white-knuckled it through the first few seconds and discovered that the feeling passed (or she got used to it). Her reward? Skin that she said was instantly softer, bouncier, and more moisturized. Would she reach for this again? Probably not, given the initial feeling, but it should be noted that none of the mask’s glowing reviews on site mentioned anyone experiencing anything similar, so I’m chalking this up to a shared sensitivity between my sister and me. Buy At Uncommon Beauty $ 58

Eye Masks I love a good eye mask; I keep some handy to toss on while watching TV or reading. It makes me feel productive to check off some skin care while I veg out. These masks are juicy, with a subtle texture that helps them gently grip in place. The serum absorbed evenly, delivering a refreshed and brightened under eye area without a lot of extra goop to pat in. I tried out the individually packaged pairs ($15 for 4 sets), but they also come in a jar of 30 sets ($38). While a more economical option per pair, it’s worth noting that the jar features a slightly different design and reviewers have mentioned these redesigned masks don’t grip as well as the individually wrapped ones. Buy At Uncommon Beauty $ $15

In a world where booze-free celebs launch canned alcohol drinks and bald celebs release haircare, it’s refreshing to find a product line that centers exceptional ingredients and clean innovation from a founder with skin worth stealing.

