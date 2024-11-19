Just like the man who nominated him, Donald Trump’s pick for transportation secretary Sean Duffy has a history as a reality star. And in 1997, he made the most of his time on MTV’s The Real World: Boston, as the show’s most sex-crazed cast member.

Now a former congressman and ex-Fox News contributor, Duffy has been fairly open about his experience as one of seven strangers picked to live in a house together for America’s entertainment. He met his wife, also a Fox News personality who starred on The Real World: San Francisco, Rachel Campos-Duffy, at an all-stars version of the series.

“We got married, fell in love and now have nine kids,” Duffy said in a 2019 Youtube interview . “We are the most prolific Real World couple of all time. No one beats us.”

And though the former congressman admitted in the same interview that “you look back now, you look at the things you say and did [on the show], it’s embarrassing,” he also called the experience “wonderful.”

And if you take a look at Duffy’s season on the show, you can see just how wonderful it was for the then-law student. His fellow cast members at the time described him as a “jock-type guy” who “likes to party”—and as a viewer, you get to see Duffy do just that, and fairly often during his season.

One storyline in particular showed his fixation on wanting to have sex with a female cast mate who identifies as a lesbian, while other parts of the season showed him flirting with a different female cast member, who he tried to persuade to masturbate in front of him. He employed such romantic phrases as “feel my noodle” in an attempt to make that happen.

But he wasn’t just fantasizing about his onscreen roommates. In one episode, he missed a meeting with kids he’s supposed to be mentoring to hook up with a “local girl.” And when MTV’s Road Rules had a crossover episode with Real World towards his season’s end, he went out with a literal bang, as viewers find he’s bedded a cast member from that show as well.

Said one of his Real World cast mates of Duffy and his latest fling, “They went to town. They went in the bathroom. Had her up against the wall. You know what I’m sayin’.”

After meeting his wife and presumably settling down his “partying” days,” Duffy finished law school, became a congressman, joined Fox News, and now could be the country’s next Secretary of Transportation. But it might be hard for anyone who watched The Real World in the ‘90s to take him seriously.