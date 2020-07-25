Prof Slammed for Racist Tweet Died of Gunshot Wound
‘A LOT OF STRESS’
The University of North Carolina Wilmington professor found dead at home—days before he was to be forced into retirement over a racist tweet—was killed by a gunshot wound. And the 911 caller who asked police to check on Mike Adams reported that he had been acting “erratic” and “was under a lot of stress,” according to the Port City Daily. Police have not said whether the shooting was suicide, homicide or accidental. Adams, who taught criminology, came under blistering criticism for an anti-lockdown tweet in which he referred to North Carolina as a “slave state” and the governor as “Massa.” After tens of thousands of people signed petitions calling for him to be fired, he struck a deal with the university to retire early in Aug. 1 with a $500,000 payout.