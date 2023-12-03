CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Undefeated Florida State Football Rages Over Playoffs Snub
‘UNFATHOMABLE’
Read it at ESPN
Florida State University’s 2023 ACC champion football team found itself infuriated on Sunday after being snubbed for the College Football Playoff. “I am disgusted and infuriated,” Seminoles coach Mike Norvell said in a statement after a selection committee made his team the first undefeated Power 5 conference team to not make the playoffs. ACC commissioner Jim Phillips added, according to ESPN: “It’s unfathomable.” While FSU was excluded, reportedly because of injury issues, the committee selected for the playoffs the Big 10 champs Michigan, the Pac-12 winners Washington, Big 12 victors Texas, and SEC champs Alabama. “What happened today goes against everything that is true and right in college football,” Norvell raged.