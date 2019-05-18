1. ON-SALE SALE
Get an Extra 20% Off Nearly 2,000 Under Armour Sale Items From Compression Apparel to Accessories
Fitness apparel needs updating every once in a while and increasingly frequent use is a great reason to replace or update your favorite gear. You should also try to save while you’re are it: Right now, you can get an extra 20% off Under Armour’s sale items. Use code MAY20 at checkout to trigger the discount. You’ve got nearly 2,000 items to choose from so we combed through the offerings for some highly rated and best selling options. The women’s moisture-wicking and quick-drying Vanish Seamless Crop gives you the feel of soft knit fabric with mesh ventilation to keep you cool and a four-way stretch design means it’s easy to get moving in it. Get it for $42, which is 39% off. The men’s similarly moisture-wicking and quick-drying Qualifier ½ Zip — selling for $39 (40% off) — is built with UA’s HeatGear fabric, designed to be soft and comfortable while ultralight. The built-in thumbholes will keep your sleeves in place and the anti-odor construction will help prevent the growth of stink microbes. The sale covers more than apparel, too, including the likes of the Contain Duo 2.0 Backpack Duffle, which at $27 is 51% off. Easily convertible from backpack to duffle, the Duo is comprised of two large, vented end pockets and one that’s expandable for laundry or shoes. The HeatGear shoulder straps will keep you comfortable carrying things around town and the water-resistant design will keep all your gear safe from the elements. The sale ends on Tuesday so don’t wait too long to look through what’s on sale.
