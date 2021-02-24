This Face Mask Keeps Selling Out—I Found Out Why

If you’ve been tracking the face mask world like we have, you know that the Under Armour Sportsmask is one that has sold out numerous times since it first launched. But there’s no way a company could design a face mask that is actually great to work out in in such a short amount of time, right? That’s what I thought, until I actually put it to the test.

Under Armour Sportsmask

The Under Armour Sportsmask was designed specifically for exercising, and it certainly is the best I’ve tried to exercise in. It is made with a three layer design, and yet, running or doing a HIIT workout in it doesn’t suck. That’s because not only is the mask shaped to the actual contours of a human face with structure to keep it off of your face and lips for added breathability. Beyond that, the fabric also somehow moves moisture away from your mouth, so it doesn’t get all hot and sticky in there when you’re breathing heavy. The mask is equipped with an antimicrobial treatment to keep things fresh, has built-in UPF 50+ sun protection, and is overall, cooling. There is a nose bridge that rests flat against the face and is better than most I’ve tried. It’s all machine washable, which is pretty essential if you think about how sweaty and gross you might get in it.

The Under Armour Sportsmask is one of the best I’ve tried. In short, it feels like I’m wearing a high performance exercise shirt on my face that was designed to wick sweat and moisture while I wear it.

