5 Breathable, Lightweight Face Masks Perfect for Running or Exercising Outside

If you’re wondering whether you should wear a face mask while exercising outside, the answer is yes. But, a lot of them are made out of pure cotton, and it’s easy to overheat in them, and so exercise like running might be more annoying, and more difficult, than it already is. Thankfully, there are plenty of brands making face masks perfect for outdoor activity. To help you pick the perfect one, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.

Adidas Face Covers Adidas came through in the clutch with a breathable face mask. These come in a pack of three in case one gets really sweaty, but also, they are machine washable. They fit to your face like a pair of Adidas tights fit to your legs: you won’t even notice you’re wearing it. Buy on adidas $ 16

Buck Mason Knit Bandana Mask Buck Mason is notably not an exercise brand; however, they make a face mask perfect for exercising in. If you’re running around and there’s not a person in sight, you should still have something to put on in case someone does appear. This Buck Mason bandana mask fits nicely around your neck so you can pull it up at a moment's notice. Buy on Buck Mason $ 28

Mission Cooling Neck Gaiter This neck gaiter is perfect to have if you run in the winter anyway. But it’s great for now too. Like the Buck Mason bandana, it can hang out around your neck until you see people, but it’s also comfortable enough to wear during your entire workout. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Outdoor Voices Face Mask Outdoor Voices’ face masks are made with textured compression material so they feel like your favorite pair of tights. They come in a pack of five and are easy to wash as well. Buy on Outdoor Voices $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Purple Face Mask One of, if not my favorite mask, the Purple Mask comes in three sizes so it’ll fit you properly. It’s highly breathable, can stretch up to 400% its size and provides extra comfort by shaping to your nose and your chin. You can really wear these for hours on end. Buy on Purple $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

