If You Can't Sew, Get a Face Mask on Etsy

I recently discovered that I know how to sew. With that knowledge, I began making face masks for me and my boyfriend to wear to the grocery store, to take the dog out, and to go out on walks. It just made sense. I have plenty of friends who are breaking out their sewing machines and making face coverings for their friends and neighbors. It’s a weird time, but we’re in this together. If you don’t really know how to sew, buying a face mask online is your next best option. Plenty of brands are pivoting their businesses and creating masks that also donate masks to others in need. One of the biggest pivots has been on Etsy, where small businesses are using their skills to craft masks.

Etsy has also put policies in place to make sure that there’s no spread of misinformation. All sellers have to be transparent about the process and standards of making the face coverings. For example, they can’t be labeled as a medical device (since they aren’t filtering out anything), and you can’t use language that may “advertise your products as designed or intended to mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure any disease or health condition.” These washable (with soap and water), reusable face coverings are the best option for the general public so that PPE’s can be utilized by first responders. If you’re looking to keep your face covered when you’re out in public, these picks from Etsy are a great place to start your search.

Elvesatwork Washable Kimono Fabric Face Mask You can choose the fabric and the filter (changeable filter or sewn in washable woven insert) on this mask. Plus, the elastics are adjustable. Buy on Etsy $ 13

LecrochetArt Cloth Mask Made with a layer of synthetic fabric sandwiched between 100% cotton, this face mask also features an adjustable nose clip to keep it fitting tightly. Buy on Etsy $ 15

PapillonTails Fabric Face Mask Normally a pet accessories brand, this seller is crafting fabric masks. You’ll get a random pattern made from 100% cotton. Buy on Etsy $ 15

NesisEmpire Cotton Mask The curved pattern of this fabric mask contours to your face. It also features a filter pocket for you to add your own if you’d like. Buy on Etsy $ 14

HaydenandGrant Fabric Face Mask You can choose both the pattern and size of these masks, in case you have kids at home that need a smaller size. Buy on Etsy $ 10

EliteBeanbags Face Masks Set You can buy in bulk with this 3-pack of reusable face masks. They’re also made from eco-friendly Oeko-Tex fabric. Buy on Etsy $ 17

