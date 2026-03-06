Sex Scandal Trump Goon Flirts With A-Lister at White House

A member of Donald Trump’s Cabinet whose life has been turned upside down by scandal was spotted schmoozing at a White House bash with the president.

Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer is under investigation over allegations of misconduct, fraud and an “alcohol stash” found in her office, while her husband, Dr Shawn DeRemer, has been banned from the department’s headquarters following allegations that he sexually harassed at least one female employee. He denies these claims.

The turmoil at home is worsened by the fact that the high-ranking Trump official has been accused of having a romantic relationship with a bodyguard.

Trump mingles with reigning Major League Soccer (MLS) champions Inter Miami CF. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Where many people would keep their heads down, Chavez-DeRemer put on a brave face and rubbed elbows with President Donald Trump and international soccer stars at a cheery White House bash.

Trump invited the 2025 Major League Soccer Cup champions, Inter Miami, to the ceremony. Lionel Messi, considered the best soccer player of all time, was at the event, as was his World Cup-winning teammate Rodrigo De Paul.

Messi’s former FC Barcelona colleague, Luis Suarez, was also present. Before it kicked off, the under-fire labor boss was spotted mingling with former Major League Baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

The under-fire secretary gazes at the former MLB star. Paul Villarreal/ X

As the Yankees legend was entertaining Attorney General Pam Bondi, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer with a story, Chavez-DeRemer smiled and gazed at the 50-year-old as he spoke, according to a video shared online.

The gang got a shout-out during Trump’s rambling speech. He was talking about Bondi “proving how tough she is,” when he brought them up. “Like these people. Secretary Scott Bessent, Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Sean Duffy,” he said.

The former shortstop, who was suspended for the entire 2014 season due to his involvement in the Biogenesis scandal, where MLB players were accused of taking performance-enhancing drugs, had a range of affairs when he was married to Cynthia Scurtis, including a reported dalliance with singer Madonna.

Chavez-DeRemer, who also surfaced for Trump’s State of the Union address last month, is facing turmoil at work and at home.

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer arrives for President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, Feb. 24. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The New York Times reported that formal complaints were filed with the department’s Office of Inspector General alleging her top aides pressured staff to steer departmental grants in ways that would benefit the secretary’s political prospects and boost her standing with donors and consultants.

NBC News also reported that the secretary’s chief of staff and his deputy were accused of “travel fraud,” allegedly arranging professional events to justify personal travel.

The aides—Chief of Staff Jihun Han and Deputy Chief of Staff Rebecca Wright—were placed on leave in January and, according to The New York Post, resigned Monday night after the White House told them to either step down or be removed.

Rodriquez, pictured with Bessent Bondi at the event, has been dogged by his own fair share of scandals. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Post further reported that investigators found evidence of a “toxic” workplace and departmental waste, and that Lori Chavez-DeRemer brought subordinates to a strip club during an official government trip.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt recently said the president “is aware of the internal investigation” at the Labor Department and he “stands by the secretary.”