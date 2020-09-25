This Is the Best ‘Bra’ I’ve Ever Worn, Period.

Do you ever see something, whether it’s on social media or in real life, and you say “I need that”? That was me and the underbares mesh U bra. It popped up in my Instagram feed and I hunted down the founder, Genevieve Gralton, to try one out for myself. The search was worth it, as the Mesh U Bra is practically the most perfect bra I’ve ever had on.

A lot of my time working from home has been perfecting my all-day comfort outfits. I’ve traded in traditional bras for bralettes or supportive camis, but the Mesh U Bra has been the one piece I keep reaching for. It’s made from two layers of mesh with a scoop in the front and back. The bust line is shaped by a single (elastic-less) seam and a long-line style hem. Underbares bras are designed in DC then cut and sewn in Massachusetts, with mesh made in Rhode Island.

So, what makes this bra so special? Well, it’s made to disappear. The shape is inspired by a classic sports bra: wider straps, supportive seaming at the bust, and a u-shaped scoop at the front. And while you may be saying Jillian, sports bras are not that comfortable. Well, imagine that sports bra had a baby with a bralette and that baby was made from soft, silky mesh.

The bra comes in multiple colors including black, peachy pink, light taupe, and a set of four different “bare” colors to match skin tones (check your sizing, as the black Mesh U Bra fits a little bit differently than the colored options because of how the mesh is produced). This bra was designed to feel like you’re wearing nothing, offering medium support, and a sheer front.

Mesh U Bra Buy on underbares $ 55

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.