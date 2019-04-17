Undercover Spy Targeted Critics of Russian Cybersecurity Firm Kaspersky Lab: Report

An undercover spy allegedly spent several months last year investigating prominent critics of the Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab, the Associated Press reports. A man who identified himself as Lucas Lambert targeted Keir Giles, a Russia specialist who works at London’s Chatham House, and Michael Daniel, a former special assistant to President Obama and cybersecurity coordinator at the White House. Lambert allegedly held at least four meetings with cybersecurity experts in New York and London during his purported operation. In its research, the AP could not find evidence of the Tokyo- and Hong Kong-based firm Lambert claimed to work for—either in Japan’s National Tax Agency database or at the address Lambert claimed it was located.