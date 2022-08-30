Undergrad Killed in Pillar Collapse at Lewis & Clark College
CRUSHED
An undergraduate student at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon, was killed on the first day of classes Monday night after a collapsing column struck him. The 19-year-old was reportedly relaxing with five others in three hammocks by the campus pool when one of the columns supporting the students buckled. Despite CPR attempts, the man was unable to be resuscitated by paramedics and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two women in the group were also left wounded, with one sustaining injuries to her arm while the other was hit in the abdomen, according to a statement by the Portland Fire Department. Both of the survivors are receiving treatment at Oregon Health & Science University. “We are deeply saddened by the shocking loss of a member of our community,” said the school in a statement.