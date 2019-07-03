CHEAT SHEET
‘RECALL HOW HARD WE WORKED’
Undocumented Ex-Trump Employees Send Letter to White House Asking for ‘a Chance to Become Legal’
Over 20 undocumented workers who previously worked for the Trump Organization have requested a meeting with President Trump in a letter to the White House asking for “a chance to become legal,” The Washington Post reports. The letter from ex-staffers of Trump’s golf courses reportedly calls on the president to “do the right thing.” “We are modest people who represent the dreams of the 11 million undocumented men, women and children who live and work in this country,” they were quoted as writing. “You know many of us and will recall how hard we worked for you, your family and your golf clubs... You know we are hard workers and that we are not criminals or seeking a free ride in America.” Some of the individuals who signed were former maids at the Bedminster golf course, while others are said to have worked for Trump’s sons at their homes or hunting lodge.