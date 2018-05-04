Unemployment Falls Below 4% for First Time Since 2000

Read it at CNN
The U.S. unemployment rate has moved below 4 percent—the first time it has broken that symbolic barrier since December 2000, according to a report from the Department of Labor Statistics on Friday. However, job growth was slightly lower than expected in April. American employers added 164,000 jobs in April, less than what economists had previously forecast. Wages grew 2.6 percent from a year earlier—also slightly below expectations. The economy has now been expanding for almost nine years, the second-longest streak on record.