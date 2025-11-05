16 Unexpected Things to Buy With Your HSA/FSA Funds

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With a health savings account (HSA) or flexible spending account (FSA), you can use pre-tax funds to buy a medley of health-related items. Besides the more obvious categories like medications, office visits, and medical devices, there are quite a lot of unexpected products listed as approved expenses. We’re talking premium skincare, red light therapy devices, at-home sauna products, condoms (yes, really), and so much more.

You might have an HSA or FSA debit card you can use to buy things online. Otherwise, you may need to transfer funds to your checking account or file a reimbursement claim. You can also shop right on the FSA and HSA Store websites, making it easy to use your available dollars. There are also many e-tailers, including Amazon, Dermstore, Walmart, and Target, that offer HSA/FSA storefronts on their websites.

HSA funds usually don’t expire—any unused dollars should roll over into the following year. On the other hand, money in an FSA is typically “use it or lose it,” expiring at the end of December, sometimes with a grace period that extends a few months into the next year.

In any case, if you’re unsure what to buy with any unspent, pre-tax dollars, we have some ideas. These are our top picks—you might be surprised what’s eligible.

Therabody Theragun Sense Massage Gun If you use a massage gun for pain relief, it qualifies as a medical expense. Sore muscles are essentially a universal ailment among adults, and if you're craving relief, the Theragun won't let you down. See At Therabody $ 300 Free Shipping

Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro LED Device This luxury LED face mask delivers red light to promote collagen production, helping with things like wrinkle reduction and firmer, more even-toned skin. Though these benefits are cosmetic, not medical, the FDA-cleared device also has a blue light option that helps clear and prevent breakouts by killing bacteria on the skin. See At Sephora $ 455 Free Shipping

MysteryVibe Tenuto Ultra-Flexible Wearable Vibrator to Improve Erections Down From $350 While most sex toys are not FSA/HSA eligible, MysteryVibe’s doctor-designed sexual wellness devices are registered as FDA Class II medical devices. The Tenuto 2 has been clinically proven to improve erections and boost arousal. See At MysteryVibe $ 245

HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket Sweat out impurities and burn calories while lying down in this bestselling (and Scouted-approved) infrared sauna blanket from HigherDOSE. It’s an investment, so being able to use your FSA/HSA funds helps justify the splurge. See At HigherDOSE $ 700 Free Shipping

pH-D Boric Acid Moisturizing Vaginal Gel This doctor-recommended gel is formulated with boric acid, hyaluronic acid, and Vitamin E to help with dryness and pH balance. It’s a medical product to treat vaginal dryness, making it HSA/FSA-eligible. See At Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping

Oura Ring 4 The Oura Ring is also an approved medical expense because it tracks heart rate, body temperature, and blood oxygen. It even notifies you when it picks up signs you're getting sick. You can use HSA or FSA funds for both the ring and your membership for the Oura mobile app. See At Oura Ring $ 350+ Free Shipping

Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 Sunscreens have Drug Facts on the back label because, in the U.S., they’re considered over-the-counter medications. To be eligible for an HSA or FSA purchase, the product needs to be broad-spectrum with SPF 15 or higher. Supergoop! Play goes above and beyond with SPF 50 protection and a spreadable, milky formula that absorbs quickly and gives skin a healthy glow. It's a good all-over sunscreen you can use on your face and body. Shop At Dermstore $ 36 Free Shipping

Foreo Kiwi Microdermabrasion Device The Foreo Kiwi works as a tiny vacuum that sucks out dirt and sebum to unclog pores and minimize blackheads. It also has a blue LED light that destroys breakout-causing bacteria. See At Foreo $ 150 Free Shipping

Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops These eye drops contain brimonidine tartrate, an ingredient FDA-approved to relieve redness from minor irritation. While this is technically a medical use, lots of people use the supremely popular product as part of their glam routines, thanks to how shockingly white it turns your eyes. The tiny bottles can be pricey, too, so it's worth buying them with HSA or FSA money. See At Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping

Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads Because acne is a medical condition, HSA or FSA funds can be used to purchase skincare products containing ingredients proven to help address the issue—in this case, salicylic acid. Peter Thomas Roth is a top-shelf brand with premium prices, so purchasing products with pre-tax dollars is a win. See At Ulta $ 48

Whoop 5.0 SuperKnit Band Not all smart watches and fitness trackers are eligible, but the Whoop counts as an ECG (electrocardiogram) and blood pressure monitor. The screen-free wristband also tracks steps, sleep, and other health metrics. See At HSAstore $ 360 Free Shipping

Naväge Starter Bundle Nasal Irrigation System Get drug-free congestion and sinus pressure relief with this bestselling and top-rated nasal irrigation system. If you’ve struggled with nasal rinsing in the past, Naväge’s system will be a game-changer. See At Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping

Proof Everyday Brief Period Underwear Menstrual products, such as pads and tampons, qualify as medical expenses. To get the most bang for your pre-tax buck, consider a pack of washable, leak-proof period underwear. See At HSAstore $ 100 Free Shipping

Zima Dental Pod You can't buy things like toothbrushes or toothpaste with an HSA or FSA card, as these are considered personal hygiene products. However, you can get certain oral care devices, like this sleek ultrasonic retainer cleaner. See At Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream This cult-favorite, multi-use cream has a Drug Facts label. Its active ingredient, colloidal oatmeal, is a skin protectant approved by the FDA for eczema. Even if you don't have eczema, it’s just an all-around excellent moisturizer for the face and body. See At Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping