‘Unfathomable Tragedy’ Inferno Kills 9 in Assisted Living Home

A fire at an assisted living facility about 50 miles outside of Boston has killed nine people and injured dozens more. Firefighters responding to the blaze at Gabriel House—a center with about 70 residents located in Fall River, Massachusetts—found heavy flames and smoke coming through the main entrance, Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon said. Some of the victims died at the scene, while other succumbed to their injuries after being rushed to nearby hospitals. More than 30 people were taken to the hospital, and five firefighters suffered minor injuries. “This is an unfathomable tragedy for the families involved and the Fall River community,” Bacon said in a statement. Investigators don’t know yet how or where the blaze started. The fire damage itself was contained to one wing, but smoke damage was found throughout the three-story home. About 50 firefighters responded to blaze, including 30 who were off duty.