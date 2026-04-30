Ungrateful Fox Star Hurls Vile Insult at Queen After Dinner

Greg Gutfeld made a shocking joke about “horsing around” with Queen Camilla, after attending the White House state dinner on Tuesday.

The MAGA Fox News host said he was part of the walk-through where the British monarch, 77, and his wife, 78, were introduced to guests at the glitzy meal by host President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday night’s episode of The Five on Fox, the 61-year-old was asked by his fellow panelists what he thought of the king, but he went off track to make the ill-judged joke.

Gutfeld was talking about his experience at the state dinner on Tuesday. Fox

“He was nice,” Gutfeld said. “I predicted exactly what the conversation was. I go to [my wife Elena Moussa] 10 to one, Trump looks at Charles and goes, ‘Oh, here, this guy, he’s great. He’s got the No. 1 show on late night. You’ll love him.’

“And I walk in and Trump goes, ‘Ah, there he is. He’s got the No. 1 show late.’ And the king was like, ‘Oh, do you? Where is this late show that you talk about?’

“And I go, ‘It’s on Fox.’ ‘I see. It’s on Fox. Very good.’”

Guests enjoyed a lavish meal. Suzanne Plunkett/REUTERS

He was then asked if he had mentioned to the king that he used to live in the U.K., to which he said there hadn’t been enough time.

Then, unprompted, he added, “and then I took off with Camilla. Yeah, just to horse around.”

Gutfeld’s time in the U.K. was brief, working as the editor of the ill-fated British men’s mag, Maxim, from 2004 to 2006.

The king delivered a classy and tactful speech at the White House. Suzanne Plunkett/REUTERS

His two-year contract was not renewed after a drop in readership during his tenure, the New York Observer reported the following year.

Afterward, the newspaper said he remained in London writing for The American Spectator, and it was during a brief trip to L.A. that he got his job on Fox News. He met Moussa, a Russian who is 18 years his junior, while he was across the pond, and returned to New York in January 2007.

Maxim went out of circulation in 2009. Before his foray into the Brit men’s mag space, Gutfeld had tried his hand at it Stateside with Stuff magazine, but was kicked upstairs after a couple of years following a stunt gone wrong.

Greg Gutfeld was the editor of lad's mags in the 2000s. L. Busacca/WireImage

He was 38 when he gave an interview to The New York Times in 2003, shortly after his removal from editorial duties.

That removal came after attending a conference for magazine editors on the subject of ‘What Gives a Magazine Buzz.’

“If you need to go to that seminar, you’re hopeless,” he told the Times.

Gutfeld is now one of Fox's top hosts. Steven Ferdman

He decided to hire three people with dwarfism as performers for the day, give them bags of potato chips and cellphones, and get them to attend the seminar filled with magazine editors and execs.

During the presentation, the performers took the calls and ate the chips. They were kicked out after 15 minutes, but in Gutfeld’s eyes, they had created buzz.

“I love the idea of showing up at a place and just disrupting it,” he said.

He was removed from his role as editor shortly afterward.

Gutfeld made a crass joke about the king's wife. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“That’s basically been my life,’’ he said. “I tend to upset people.”

Speaking to the New York Observer in 2007, after he had left the U.K. and was starting with Fox News, he said, “All I could think of was, when I worked at Stuff and Maxim, the best part of the day was when I would just stand there and yell at everybody.

“That’s the only thing I know how to do well: stand and yell at people.”