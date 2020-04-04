‘Unicorn Killer’ Ira Einhorn Dies Behind Bars at Age 79
Ira Einhorn, the so-called “Unicorn Killer” who evaded justice for years after fleeing the country ahead of his murder trial in 1981, has died in prison at the age of 79. Einhorn had been serving a life sentence in Pennsylvania since 2001 for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Holly Maddux, in 1977. He managed to avoid prosecution for years after bolting from the U.S. ahead of his trial in 1981 and living it up across Europe, all while using assumed names. He wasn’t apprehended until 1997, after being convicted in absentia years earlier, and he was ultimately found in France living in a converted windmill. Einhorn is said to have died of natural causes unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Corrections told CBS Philly.