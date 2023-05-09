Cop Who Killed Texas Mall Shooter Is ‘Doing Well,’ Says Statement
‘A BRAVE SERVANT’
The police officer who confronted and killed a gunman on a rampage at an outlet mall in suburban Dallas on Saturday is asking for privacy as he processes the mass shooting, a representative said. In a statement on Monday, attorney Zach Horn said, “The officer sprinted towards high power rifle fire as everyone else ran away. He’s a brave servant with a gentle heart and embodies the best the law enforcement profession has to offer. He’s doing well and would appreciate privacy as he continues to process this life altering tragedy.” The officer has not been publicly identified. The heavily-armed gunman, a 33-year-old man named Mauricio Garcia, walked into the Allen Premium Outlets and opened fire, wounding at least seven people in addition to the eight massacred. A motive in the shooting is unclear, but it is believed that Garcia had trafficked in white supremacist and neo-Nazi ideology, and the matter is being approached by investigators as a possible hate crime or act of domestic terrorism.