Unilever Boycotts Facebook and Twitter by Pulling All Ads Until 2021, Citing Divisive Content

Read it at Wall Street Journal
Mega consumer goods company Unilever will pull all U.S. ads from Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter until at least 2021 in retaliation for divisive content being allowed to proliferate on the social-media platforms. The British-Dutch company cited hate speech and polarized politics in the U.S. as motivation for the boycott. “Continuing to advertise on these platforms at this time would not add value to people and society,” the company said in a statement. Unilever owns 400 brands and generates around $58 billion revenue annually. It is the largest soap producer in the world and owns major brands like Dove, Rexona, and Lipton tea.