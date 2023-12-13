Uninspired J.D. Vance Left Meeting With Zelensky Early: Report
WHO NEEDS PEACE?
Ohio Republican Senator J.D. Vance was so uninspired by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenky’s visit to Washington, he left early during a meeting with the foreign leader while he pleaded with a congressional delegation for more aid in his country’s battle against Russian invasion. Vance was among a number of Republicans who remained unmoved by the visit. He said that while Zelensky talked to senators about an “update on strategic milestones,” he was not convinced to change his mind. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) told CNN of the Zelensky meeting: “I don’t know whether he moved the needle at all.” Meanwhile the White House is “hustling” to convince Republican senators to support a deal, a source told Politico. “They’re pretty desperate at this point.”