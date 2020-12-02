HEATTECH, the Best Layering Garments You Can Get, Is On Sale at Uniqlo

When it comes to layering up for the impending winter (if we ever go outside again), there’s really nothing else you should be considering other than Uniqlo’s HEATTECH line. The heat retention capabilities, paired with breathable fabrics and a plethora of styles make it the ultimate layering tech. And now is a fantastic time to stock up on some before the weather takes a turn for the worst. You can pick up a bunch of HEATTECH styles for up to 20% off.

My first suggestion is the classic turtleneck, which is offered in both men’s and women’s sizes. There’s also the crew neck option, too. The other piece you should absolutely put onto your shivering body in the midst of a cold snap is a pair of the HEATTECH leggings. These have helped me survive windy walks to work next to the Hudson River and outdoor hockey games during the Polar Vortex of 2014. Need I say more?

Women HEATTECH Extra Warm Turtleneck T-shirt Buy at Uniqlo $ 20

Men HEATTECH Extra Warm Long-sleeve T-shirt Buy at Uniqlo $ 20

Women HEATTECH Extra Warm Leggings Buy at Uniqlo $ 20

